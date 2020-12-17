NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $177.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.26.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

