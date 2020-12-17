NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Up 38%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD)’s stock price rose 38% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 189,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 28,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

