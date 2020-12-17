Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $1.24. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,990,493 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

