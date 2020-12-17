Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFED. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Oconee Federal Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

