Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.90. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 21,458,721 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.61.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

