ODUWA (OWC) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $38,186.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.56 or 1.00126693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017620 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057004 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

