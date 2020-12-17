Odyssey Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $281,389.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00803077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00161504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00383415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125136 BTC.

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

