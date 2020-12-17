Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $7,594,800.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total value of $7,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $259.93 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $266.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.