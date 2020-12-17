Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $11,910,500.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $266.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta by 113.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 581.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

