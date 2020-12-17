Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLMA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $37.09 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

