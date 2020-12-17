Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.04

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 14454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 40.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

