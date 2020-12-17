Omega Flex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. Omega Flex has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

