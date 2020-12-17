OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0039

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $59,834.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00382680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,686,254 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, UEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

