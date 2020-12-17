OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $763,989.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00060664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

