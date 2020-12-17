OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Sells $4,584,800.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $28.64 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

