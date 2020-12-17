Ontology Hits Market Cap of $449.37 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $449.37 million and approximately $133.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016690 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00011963 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003180 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

