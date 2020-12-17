Open Platform Market Capitalization Tops $925,992.43 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $925,992.43 and $116,365.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00135038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00795316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00162054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00125647 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

