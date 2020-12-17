Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

