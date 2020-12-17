Origin Protocol Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and $7.07 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00377042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,010,065 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

