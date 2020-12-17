Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.24

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 73623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

