Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.20. Otonomy shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 7,867 shares traded.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

