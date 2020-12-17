Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 7720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

