Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Down to $894.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $894.00, but opened at $860.00. Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at $918.66, with a volume of 50,782 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market cap of £762.87 million and a PE ratio of -54.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 819.76.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($254,768.75). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

