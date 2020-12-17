OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) Insider Sells A$942,000.00 in Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (OZL.AX) (ASX:OZL) insider Charlie Sartain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.84 ($13.46), for a total transaction of A$942,000.00 ($672,857.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

