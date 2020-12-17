Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

