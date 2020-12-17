ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0380 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $766,156.86 and $134.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,165.60 or 1.00192019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024393 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

