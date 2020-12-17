PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $24.07 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $3.07 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 87% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00058579 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004657 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,225,572 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

