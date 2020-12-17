Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.