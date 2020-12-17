Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 1,615 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,327,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $72.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

