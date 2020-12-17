Paul Donald Elliott Sells 601 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $17,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Donald Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80.

CSV stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.03 million, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

