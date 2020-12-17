PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $80.10 million and $2.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,880.14 or 0.08242906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00380224 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.38 or 0.02439289 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 42,601 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

