Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.44

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 56240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 167.90 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

