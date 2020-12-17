Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $423.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $442.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.