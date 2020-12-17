PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PAY stock opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Monday. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The company has a market cap of £419.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 571.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 606.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.32%.

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

