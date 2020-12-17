Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

