Peel Hunt Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

