Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.87.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

