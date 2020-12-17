Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,914 shares of company stock worth $29,732,605 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 80.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.