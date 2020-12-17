Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 18436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.63.

About Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.