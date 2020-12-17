Penta Tops One Day Volume of $224,287.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $62.43 million and $224,287.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00782726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00164730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00124023 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

