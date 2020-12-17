Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $1,525,600.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

