Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $485,371.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

