PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,877.67

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $149,877.67 and approximately $203.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00030334 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002323 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,276,531 coins and its circulating supply is 40,636,723 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

