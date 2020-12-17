PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) were up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 464,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 48,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

