PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PetroChina in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

PTR opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PetroChina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

