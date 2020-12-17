Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POFCY. ValuEngine raised shares of Petrofac from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Petrofac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

