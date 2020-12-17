PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.50. PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 407,635 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £92.43 million and a P/E ratio of 39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.95.

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

