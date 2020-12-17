PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Up 18.3%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price traded up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.23. 219,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 113,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PFSweb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

