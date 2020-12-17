Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.