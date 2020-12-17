Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.